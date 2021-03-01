A dal, amellyel az ötszáz éves Fülöp-szigeteki kereszténységet ünneplik

Jamie Rivera énekesnő február 6-én élőben is bemutatta a We Give Our Yes (Igent mondunk) című dalt, Charlemagne Marcelo szerzeményét a manilai Szeplőtelen Fogantatás-székesegyházban, a jubileumi év ünnepélyes megnyitásakor. A sajtótájékoztatón az énekesnő elmondta, küldetésnek érezte a feladatot; úgy élte meg, hogy egy énekelt imádságot ajándékoz az embereknek, akik vele együtt énekelhetnek.

Az Asia News Broderick Pabillo manilai apostoli adminisztrátort idézi, aki nagyra tartja a szerzeményt, amivel – csakúgy, mint az úgynevezett missziós kereszt viselésével – méltón megemlékezhetnek az évfordulóról a világjárvány idején is.



Az évfordulón kiemelt szerephez jutó kereszt, melynek viselésére a híveket is buzdítják, egy ötszáz éves műtárgy másolata; latin betűkkel, illetve a prehispán baybayin írással olvasható rajta Jézus neve. A keresztet még a spanyol felfedezők hozták a szigetországba, csakúgy, mint a kereszténységet: a Fülöp-szigeteki történelem úgy tartja számon, hogy Ferdinand Magellán (Fernão de Magalhães), a spanyol expedíciót vezető portugál felfedező hozta el az evangéliumot az országba.

A manilai érsekség szerint a missziós kereszt a nyugati katolicizmus és a filippínó kultúra pozitív találkozásának szimbóluma. Ebből a találkozásból nőtt ki a Fülöp-szigetek sokszínű és életvidám hite, amellyel ma az ország megajándékozza az egyetemes egyházat.

A We Give Our Yes című dalt a katolikus püspöki konferencia rendelte meg, akik most, a pandémia sújtotta időkben még inkább szeretnék a katolikus hit erejét és reményét felkínálni az embereknek.

A dalt a Philippine Madrigal Singers kevésbé popzenei jellegű előadásában is meghallgathatjuk:





We Give Our Yes

We stand before the grand horizon

Five hundred years of faith, grateful today

We bear the gift of mission

Totally yours, we give ourselves

Faithfully yours until the end

To Your mission, Lord: we give our yes

Go where the sun rises above the hills

Share the word and serve those who are in need

Let the Morning Star accompany your way

Spread the fire of mission for the Lord

We stand before the grand horizon

Five hundred years of faith, grateful today

We bear the gift of mission

Totally yours, we give ourselves

Faithfully yours until the end

To Your mission, Lord: we give our yes

We are gifted to give and live our gifts

Mercy, compassion, justice and peace

The sign the world today will come to believe

Is the love we have for one and all

We bear the gift of mission

Mercy, compassion, justice and peace

We stand before the grand horizon

Five hundred years of faith, grateful today

We bear the gift of mission

Totally yours, we give ourselves

Faithfully yours, until the end

To Your mission, Lord: we give our yes!

To Your mission, Lord...

To Your mission, Lord: we give our yes!

We give our yes...